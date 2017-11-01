An artist is proving once and for all that stretch marks are nothing to be ashamed of by photographing her own covered in glitter.

Pakistan-based artist, Sara Shakeel, started the project to counteract societal beauty standards that tell women to hide or reduce the appearance of their stretch marks.

“I have never felt so powerful and liberated and so fucking proud of my stretch marks in my entire life,” she captioned one image on Instagram.

“From where I come from and live, to be on the chubby side or to even talk about stretch marks is not something one is proud of.”