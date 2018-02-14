As The NHS Faces Major Challenges, Vital Contribution Of EU And Non-EU Migrants Must Be Recognised

On 22 June 1948, the MV Empire Windrush arrived at Tilbury Docks carrying 492 Caribbean passengers. More followed afterwards. These migrants and descendants of migrants have played a vital role in the construction of the NHS since its creation. Without them the NHS would not have been possible. More recently Indian, Filipino and European doctors and nurses have come to the UK to ensure that our NHS continues to be the best health care system in the world.

I am one of them. I came to the UK 17 years ago to pursue my dream of becoming a nurse. I landed in Luton on bonfire night with just £50 in my pocket and a suitcase full of hope. I have worked hard for the NHS ever since.

I am one of the three million EU citizens who live in this country. We came to the UK in good faith and we have made our home and our lives here. We contribute on every level and in every sector of British society. Many EU nationals are already severely affected by the current Home Office stance and families are being torn apart.

When this country is so short of nurses we cannot afford to put people off in this way. 17 years ago, I was warmly invited to build my life here. I was told it was my home from home. I was told I could settle down, marry a Brit and make my life here. Yet today I am told I’m a foreigner and should go back where I come from. Things are getting so bad that many of my fellow EU citizens hardly dare to speak their own language on the streets for fear of being insulted or attacked. Our very own identity is being challenged, our future, our life. Diversity is what makes a society prosper. I was born in Spain, but lived most of my adulthood life in Britain.

Without the thousands of migrants, with hundreds of different nationalities working at all levels of the service, it is difficult to see how the NHS can survive in its present form.

In recent years we have been accused of being the cause of the lack of housing and school places; and putting a strain on public services, to bring the NHS to its knees. But let me tell you something. Without us, the NHS will not exist.

Please don’t accuse us of ruining the NHS, we are crucial to its running!