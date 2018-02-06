Asda has become the latest supermarket to pledge to reduce its plastic use and will pay you £10,000 for innovative ideas that may help.

On Monday the supermarket announced plans to launch the Asda Plastic Ideas Hub, which will be open to all in the retail industry as well as members of the public. The company plans to offer a £10,000 award for every scaleable, workable idea that helps Asda to tackle its top plastic challenges, such as finding alternatives to plastic film.

On top of that, the supermarket has pledged to cut the amount of plastic in its own brand packaging by 10% this year and phase out 5p single use carrier bags from its shops by the end of 2018. It will donate some of the profits made from selling bags for life to charity.

The announcement follows similar commitments by Iceland, Waitrose, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and more to reduce plastic waste, in the wake of Theresa May’s call for the end of all avoidable plastic waste by 2042.