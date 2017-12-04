Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without mince pies and now, vegans can get in on the festive fun.

Asda has become the first UK supermarket to sell vegan-friendly mince pies, made from raisins, festive spices and dairy-free pastry.

The six-pack of mince pies is the first on the market to carry the Vegan Society Trademark, the most credible vegan label on the market to help identify products that are free from animal ingredients.

Better yet, the vegan goodies come in at just 89p per box.