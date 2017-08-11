All Sections
    • NEWS
    11/08/2017 12:18 BST

    Asda And Lidl Urgently Recall Peter's Food Service Baked Goods Over Fears They May Contain Glass

    If you have bought these products, be sure not to eat them.

    Two leading supermarkets have urgently recalled a number of baked goods over fears they may contain glass. 

    Both Asda and Lidl warned their customers not to eat the products made by Peter’s Food Service Ltd, which include pasties and meat slices. 

    The Food Standards Agency said that the recall had been issued because the products could contain “fragments of glass”.  

    PA Wire/PA Images
    Asda has recalled a number of its products over fears they may contain glass 

    Customers affected should not eat the goods, and are advised to return them to stores for a full refund, the agency added. 

    The products potentially contaminated with glass include Asda Steak Slices and Lidl Chef Select Chicken and Mushroom Slices. 

    A range of own-brand Peter’s Food Service goods are also included in the recall. 

    A spokesperson from Lidl said that the chain had been notified that there was “a glass breakage from a light bulb during manufacturing”. 

    “We would like to reassure our customers that Lidl only works with reputable, accredited suppliers, who have strict controls and procedures in place to ensure that our products meet the high standards expected by both ourselves and our customers,” they said. 

    Lidl
    Lidl has also issued a recall 

    “We are, therefore, very sorry that this was not the case on this occasion and are in close communication with the supplier on this matter.” 

    Peter’s Food Service said that the potential glass contamination had taken place at its Bedwas factory, but added that the company does not believe any of its products have been affected. 

    Managing Director Mike Grimwood said: “As consumer safety is our priority, we immediately informed the Food Standards Agency and are working with them and our customers to remove this small batch from point of sale where applicable as a precaution.” 

    It is not believed that any other batches or products made by the company, the Foods Standards Agency said.  

    Asda has yet to respond to HuffPost UK’s request for comment. 

    A full list of products recalled: 

    ASDA 2 Peppered Steak Slices
    Pack size: 2 x 150 grams
    Use By date: 19 August 2017
    Batch code: L6 220
    ASDA 2 Peppered Steak Slices  
    Pack size: 2 x 150 grams
    Use By date: 20 August 2017
    Batch code: L6 221 
    ASDA 2 Steak Slices 
    Pack size: 2 x 150 grams
    Use By date: 19 August 2017
    Batch code: L6 220
    ASDA 2 Steak Slices  
    Pack size: 2 x 150 grams
    Use By date: 20 August 2017
    Batch code: L6 221
    LIDL Chef Select 2 Chicken and Mushroom Slices
    Pack size: 2 x 150 grams
    Use By date: 20 August 2017
    Batch code: L6 220
    LIDL Chef Select 2 Minced Steak and Onion Slices
    Pack size: 2 x 150 grams
    Use By date: 20 August 2017
    Batch code: L6 220
    Peter’s Deli Cheese and Onion Pasty 
    Pack size: 150 grams
    Use By date: 20 August 2017
    Batch code: L6 220
    Peter’s Cheese and Onion Pasty 
    Pack size: 150 grams
    Use By date: 20 August 2017
    Batch code: L6 220
    Peter’s Premier Chicken and Bacon Slice
    Pack size: 180 grams
    Use By date: 21 August 2017
    Batch code: L6 221
    Peter’s Premier Chicken Tikka Slice
    Pack size: 180 grams
    Use By date: 20 August 2017
    Batch code: L6 220
    Peter’s Premier Chicken Tikka Slice
    Pack size: 180 grams
    Use By date: 21 August 2017
    Batch code: L6 221
    Peter’s Premier Sausage and Bean Slice
    Pack size: 180 grams
    Use By date: 20 August 2017
    Batch code: L6 220
    Peter’s Premier Steak Slice
    Pack size: 180 grams
    Use By date: 20 August 2017
    Batch code: L6 220 

