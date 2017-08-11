Two leading supermarkets have urgently recalled a number of baked goods over fears they may contain glass.
Both Asda and Lidl warned their customers not to eat the products made by Peter’s Food Service Ltd, which include pasties and meat slices.
The Food Standards Agency said that the recall had been issued because the products could contain “fragments of glass”.
Customers affected should not eat the goods, and are advised to return them to stores for a full refund, the agency added.
The products potentially contaminated with glass include Asda Steak Slices and Lidl Chef Select Chicken and Mushroom Slices.
A range of own-brand Peter’s Food Service goods are also included in the recall.
A spokesperson from Lidl said that the chain had been notified that there was “a glass breakage from a light bulb during manufacturing”.
“We would like to reassure our customers that Lidl only works with reputable, accredited suppliers, who have strict controls and procedures in place to ensure that our products meet the high standards expected by both ourselves and our customers,” they said.
“We are, therefore, very sorry that this was not the case on this occasion and are in close communication with the supplier on this matter.”
Peter’s Food Service said that the potential glass contamination had taken place at its Bedwas factory, but added that the company does not believe any of its products have been affected.
Managing Director Mike Grimwood said: “As consumer safety is our priority, we immediately informed the Food Standards Agency and are working with them and our customers to remove this small batch from point of sale where applicable as a precaution.”
It is not believed that any other batches or products made by the company, the Foods Standards Agency said.
Asda has yet to respond to HuffPost UK’s request for comment.
A full list of products recalled:
ASDA 2 Peppered Steak Slices
Pack size: 2 x 150 grams
Use By date: 19 August 2017
Batch code: L6 220
ASDA 2 Peppered Steak Slices
Pack size: 2 x 150 grams
Use By date: 20 August 2017
Batch code: L6 221
ASDA 2 Steak Slices
Pack size: 2 x 150 grams
Use By date: 19 August 2017
Batch code: L6 220
ASDA 2 Steak Slices
Pack size: 2 x 150 grams
Use By date: 20 August 2017
Batch code: L6 221
LIDL Chef Select 2 Chicken and Mushroom Slices
Pack size: 2 x 150 grams
Use By date: 20 August 2017
Batch code: L6 220
LIDL Chef Select 2 Minced Steak and Onion Slices
Pack size: 2 x 150 grams
Use By date: 20 August 2017
Batch code: L6 220
Peter’s Deli Cheese and Onion Pasty
Pack size: 150 grams
Use By date: 20 August 2017
Batch code: L6 220
Peter’s Cheese and Onion Pasty
Pack size: 150 grams
Use By date: 20 August 2017
Batch code: L6 220
Peter’s Premier Chicken and Bacon Slice
Pack size: 180 grams
Use By date: 21 August 2017
Batch code: L6 221
Peter’s Premier Chicken Tikka Slice
Pack size: 180 grams
Use By date: 20 August 2017
Batch code: L6 220
Peter’s Premier Chicken Tikka Slice
Pack size: 180 grams
Use By date: 21 August 2017
Batch code: L6 221
Peter’s Premier Sausage and Bean Slice
Pack size: 180 grams
Use By date: 20 August 2017
Batch code: L6 220
Peter’s Premier Steak Slice
Pack size: 180 grams
Use By date: 20 August 2017
Batch code: L6 220