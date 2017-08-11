Two leading supermarkets have urgently recalled a number of baked goods over fears they may contain glass. Both Asda and Lidl warned their customers not to eat the products made by Peter’s Food Service Ltd, which include pasties and meat slices. The Food Standards Agency said that the recall had been issued because the products could contain “fragments of glass”.

PA Wire/PA Images Asda has recalled a number of its products over fears they may contain glass

Customers affected should not eat the goods, and are advised to return them to stores for a full refund, the agency added. The products potentially contaminated with glass include Asda Steak Slices and Lidl Chef Select Chicken and Mushroom Slices. A range of own-brand Peter’s Food Service goods are also included in the recall. A spokesperson from Lidl said that the chain had been notified that there was “a glass breakage from a light bulb during manufacturing”. “We would like to reassure our customers that Lidl only works with reputable, accredited suppliers, who have strict controls and procedures in place to ensure that our products meet the high standards expected by both ourselves and our customers,” they said.

Lidl Lidl has also issued a recall