Asda has recalled some of its baby ready meals after a piece of plastic was discovered in one.
The supermarket has removed its Little Angels Organic Beef and Potato Stew for baby 12 months old and over from shelves following the find.
The meals, which are marked with a best before date of 10 September 2018, carry the bar code 5054070907559.
Anyone who has purchased the product has been advised not to consume it but to return it to the store.
They will be given a full refund and do not need a receipt for their purchase.
An Asda spokesperson said: “As a precaution, we are recalling ASDA Little Angels Organic Beef & Sweet Potato Stew 12m+ because a small piece of plastic has been found in one product.”
They added: “We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused. If you would like any further information please contact Asda Customer Relations on 0800 952 0101.”
