A mum who created a shopping list game for her son who has autism has inspired Asda to roll it out nationwide.

Jenny Barnett, from Middlesborough, who is mum to five-year-old Charlie, knew how difficult shopping can be for parents, so she created a fun list using symbols of groceries like fruit, vegetables and biscuits in July 2017.

Barnett, who is an Asda colleague, has now had her game ’Happy Little Helpers’ rolled out in more than 300 Asda stores.

“By creating the shopping list, it takes the pressure away and helps children concentrate on a task which in turn, reduces stress,” said Barnett.

“I know how hard it is at times to go shopping with your children. When he was younger, Charlie used to throw himself to the floor when he was in a big shop – it was clearly too noisy and too crowded for him.”