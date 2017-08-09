Tear-Jerking Moment Man Sings 'Unforgettable' To Grandma On Her 98th Birthday

When Ash Ruiz’s grandmother turned 98, Ruiz knew exactly what he was going to sing for her.

Instead of the usual rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’, the musician sung his grandmother a beautiful version of ‘Unforgettable’ by Nat King Cole - a song the pair used to sing together when Ruiz was just a young boy.

The heartwarming moment was caught on camera and later shared on Facebook by Ruiz, where it’s been viewed more than 130,000 times.