Tear-Jerking Moment Man Sings 'Unforgettable' To Grandma On Her 98th Birthday

When Ash Ruiz’s grandmother turned 98, Ruiz knew exactly what he was going to sing for her.
Instead of the usual rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’, the musician sung his grandmother a beautiful version of ‘Unforgettable’ by Nat King Cole - a song the pair used to sing together when Ruiz was just a young boy.
The heartwarming moment was caught on camera and later shared on Facebook by Ruiz, where it’s been viewed more than 130,000 times.
The video shows Ruiz sitting on his grandmother’s bed, singing to her, while she is lying down staring up at him.
Towards the end of the song, she begins dabbing her eyes with tissues.
According to Ruiz, ‘Unforgettable’ is one of his grandma’s favourite songs. In fact, she taught him to sing it when he was eight.
The pair used to do duets together, however his gran lost her singing voice in the late eighties.
“I have the most precious memories of my grandma Jean doing everything with a song,” Ruiz said, according to the Mail Online.
“It didn’t matter if she was doing laundry or making lasagne, she was always singing and her voice was rich, velvety and beautiful.”
Ruiz said when he watches the clip back, he has no idea how he held it together. He said: “I did lose it at the end and what you don’t see is the sweet tears and ‘I love yous’ that followed.”
The singer and songwriter hopes his video will inspire others to spend more time with elderly relatives.