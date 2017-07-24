All Sections
    24/07/2017 15:39 BST | Updated 24/07/2017 15:39 BST

    Ashley Graham, Alexa Chung And Emily Ratajkowski Look Breathtaking In Love Magazine's Naked Photoshoot

    🔥 🔥 🔥

    Models Alexa Chung, Ashley Graham and Emily Ratajkowski have gone topless for a breathtaking photoshoot for Love magazine

    Shot by well-known photographer Patrick Demarchelier and styled by Katie Grand, the famous line-up strike a series of poses in black and white shots. 

    Taking to Instagram on Saturday 22 July, Demarchelier shared the stunning snaps with his followers. 

    Plus-size model Ashley Graham covers her breasts and drapes a coat over her shoulders for the publication. 

    And British model Alexa Chung sports a 60s-inspired hairstyle while wearing jeans and a belt. 

    Model-come-actress Emily Ratajkowski goes completely nude - with statement-making earrings and a short ’do. 

    And Victoria’s Secret Angel, Doutzen Kroes, poses nude too for a striking shot. 

