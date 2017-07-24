Models Alexa Chung, Ashley Graham and Emily Ratajkowski have gone topless for a breathtaking photoshoot for Love magazine.
Shot by well-known photographer Patrick Demarchelier and styled by Katie Grand, the famous line-up strike a series of poses in black and white shots.
Taking to Instagram on Saturday 22 July, Demarchelier shared the stunning snaps with his followers.
Plus-size model Ashley Graham covers her breasts and drapes a coat over her shoulders for the publication.
And British model Alexa Chung sports a 60s-inspired hairstyle while wearing jeans and a belt.
Model-come-actress Emily Ratajkowski goes completely nude - with statement-making earrings and a short ’do.
And Victoria’s Secret Angel, Doutzen Kroes, poses nude too for a striking shot.