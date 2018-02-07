Ashley Graham teamed up with her mother for her latest Swimsuits For All shoot, which aims to show age restrictions do not apply to bikinis.
The model, who has spoken at lengths about the importance of genuine body diversity in fashion campaigns, credits her mother, Linda Graham, for shaping her into the strong woman she is today.
The ‘Power Of The Journey’ campaign shows why more plus size models need to be featured in campaigns, as there is as much diversity between their bodies as there is between the bodies of all women.
Linda put on her first two-piece in more than 30 years last August while in Bali and she told Vogue that before the Swimsuits For All shoot she wouldn’t have ever considered wearing a string bikini.
“Here I am at 53 years old and in a hot pink string bikini, but I was kind of in love with that swimsuit,” she said.
Ashley Graham was bursting with pride for her mother on her social media after seeing the final photographs.
Graham’s line with Swimsuits For All caters to UK sizes 8 - 26, with a range of bikini styles are not shaped to make one’s body appear slimmer, unlike some other plus size options.