Ashley Graham Reveals She Was Sexually Harassed On Set When She Was 17 Years Old

Ashley Graham has spoken out about being sexually harassed at work when she was 17 years old, saying the incident has shaped the way she behaves as a model.

The model was speaking to Glamour magazine about her “boundaries on set” when she spoke about the alleged assault for the first time.

“There was an incident on set of a campaign job when I was 17 years old - I haven’t told this story - and there was a photo assistant who was into me,” she said.

“He was like, ‘Hey, come here,’ and he led me into a closet. And I was like, ‘What?’ I thought he was going to show me something. And he pulled me in and he pulled his penis out. And he was like, ‘Grab it.’ And I was like, ‘No! That’s disgusting.’ I freaked out. And thank God I was closer to the door and I just bolted out.”