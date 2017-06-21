Ashley Graham was left in tears after she directed four women who are insecure about their bodies in their first lingerie photoshoot.

The model helped each of the women feel confident on set, so they felt able to remove their robes and star in some stunning photos.

Graham was brought to tears after hearing each of the women’s stories, saying they were proof body positivity is more than a “trend”.

“I did not think I was going to cry today, there’s an emotion just rushing through me,” she said, her voice breaking.

“People think that body image and the body revolution is just a fad but it’s not. It goes from big girls to little girls. It goes from Spanish girls to black girls. It goes from white girls to young girls. It’s everybody in between.

“If we keep having this conversation, if we keep talking about the things that society has said are ‘ugly’ and the things we don’t see in media, that is what is going to change. That’s how we make a statement and rule out all the things that are here right now and make a new normal.”