Ashley Graham channels an intense gothic superhero in her latest shoot for V magazine.
Graham and Louis Bubko strike a series of increasingly sexual poses in the spread shot by photographer Steven Klein.
In an accompanying interview Graham told Chelsea Handler she is fed up of talking about the ‘plus-size’ label.
“I don’t think women should be labelled at all,” she said. “I think that it’s completely divisive.”
However, Graham appreciates that her fame is important for women who are not used to seeing their body shape represented in fashion shoots, in films and on TV.
“Some days I forget that and then someone comes to me crying and says, ‘Because of you, I wore shorts today,’ or I’ll get an email that says, ‘I had sex with my husband with the lights on,’”she said.
“At those moments, I’m like, Wow, you are changing people’s lives, and you’re doing it by just being yourself.”
Head to V Magazine to see the entire spread.