Ashley Graham Redefines Gothic Glamour In NSFW Photoshoot For V Magazine

Ripped fishnets are in; eyebrows are out.

13/01/2017 10:52
Ellen Wallwork Senior Life Editor at The Huffington Post UK

Ashley Graham channels an intense gothic superhero in her latest shoot for V magazine.

Graham and Louis Bubko strike a series of increasingly sexual poses in the spread shot by photographer Steven Klein. 

Lace lingerie and capes are in; ripped fishnets are in; and eyebrows are out.  

My fav 👀 @vmagazine @stevenkleinstudio @ward_hair #yadim @honeynailz @robbiespencer @chelseahandler ..link in bio

A photo posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on

Click the link in my bio for more with @vmagazine shot by #StevenKlein💪🏽

A photo posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on

In an accompanying interview Graham told Chelsea Handler she is fed up of talking about the ‘plus-size’ label.

“I don’t think women should be labelled at all,” she said. “I think that it’s completely divisive.” 

However, Graham appreciates that her fame is important for women who are not used to seeing their body shape represented in fashion shoots, in films and on TV.

“Some days I forget that and then someone comes to me crying and says, ‘Because of you, I wore shorts today,’ or I’ll get an email that says, ‘I had sex with my husband with the lights on,’”she said.

“At those moments, I’m like, Wow, you are changing people’s lives, and you’re doing it by just being yourself.”

V#105 @theashleygraham @tyson__ballou @vmagazine #shotbyklein in NYC @The Standard Hotel

A photo posted by Steven Klein (@stevenkleinstudio) on

My fav For @vmagazine #v105 with @theashleygraham and @tyson__ballou shot by @stevenkleinstudio

A photo posted by Louis Bubko (@foundbylouis) on

Head to V Magazine to see the entire spread. 

We Exist: Diversity In Plus Size Bodies

