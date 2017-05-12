Ashley Graham's Genius Strapless Bra Tip Delights Social Media

Ashley Graham shared her savvy tip for wearing a strapless bra and the Internet couldn’t be more thankful.

The model, who recently graced the cover of American Vogue, shared the hack on Instagram, on 10 May.

“Tip for wearing a strapless bra - go down a size only in the band. Keeps the girls lifted without suffocating them,” wrote Graham.

The recently published author, who is activist for body diversity and inclusivity, has become somewhat of a role model for many plus-size women.