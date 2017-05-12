All Sections
Terms | Privacy Policy

    12/05/2017 10:01 BST | Updated 12/05/2017 10:01 BST

    Ashley Graham's Genius Strapless Bra Tip Delights Social Media

    It's a game changer 🙌

    Ashley Graham shared her savvy tip for wearing a strapless bra and the Internet couldn’t be more thankful. 

    The model, who recently graced the cover of American Vogue, shared the hack on Instagram, on 10 May.

    “Tip for wearing a strapless bra - go down a size only in the band. Keeps the girls lifted without suffocating them,” wrote Graham. 

    The recently published author, who is activist for body diversity and inclusivity, has become somewhat of a role model for many plus-size women. 

    Michael Stewart via Getty Images
    Ashley Graham attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 launch on 16 February 16 2017 in New York City.

    And fans were delighted with the piece of advice:

    “You’ve changed my life. Thank you!” one commenter wrote. 

    “Thanks for that tip, you’re beautiful,” another commented. 

    Tip for wearing a strapless bra- go down a size only in the band. Keeps the girls lifted without suffocating them.

    A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on

