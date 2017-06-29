Ashley Graham Explains Why Victoria's Secret Should Choose Her To Be Their New Angel

In the modelling industry, becoming a Victoria’s Secret angel is the pinnacle of most catwalk careers.

And now one famous face is pitching herself to become the newest addition to the exclusive club (and we really hope the casting directors are listening).

Ashley Graham, who has appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated, revealed that she would wear her wings “with confidence” if asked by the lingerie brand.

A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Jun 15, 2017 at 6:51am PDT

The 29-year-old appeared on the ‘Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen!’ show yesterday and told the audience: “Victoria’s Secret, call me. I will walk your runway. I will wear those wings, honey. And I will wear it with confidence! Right, wouldn’t you say yes?”

Damn right we would say yes.

This isn’t the first time Graham has made an appeal to the brand, in December 2016 she shared a fan illustration with her 4.5 million Instagram followers of a ‘Victoria’s Secret Plus’ show.

A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Dec 5, 2016 at 4:58pm PST

And in an interview with TMZ, she spoke about watching the angels in action: “Of course I saw the big show. It was incredible. Oh yeah, I mean when Victoria’s Secret calls me and asks me to be on their runway, I’m gonna say yes. Victoria’s Secret, I’m here for you.”

Graham does not identify herself as a plus-sized model, speaking to HuffPost UK, she said she was “brainwashed” into doing so before, but doesn’t anymore.

“I still stand firm on believing that labels don’t need to be involved with anything - especially when you’re describing a woman,” she said.