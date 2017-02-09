Vogue’s latest cover featuring Ashley Graham, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Adwoa Aboah, Liu Wen, Vittoria Ceretti and Imaan Hammam was intended to be a celebration of diversity.

“No norm is the new norm” it proudly declares, but the iconic fashion title’s image of the “modern American woman” has come under fire for being less accepting of bodily difference than it proclaims to be.

People on Instagram and Twitter have commented on the fact that Graham, the only plus size model in the shoot, is also the only woman with her hand placed over her thigh.