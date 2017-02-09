Vogue’s latest cover featuring Ashley Graham, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Adwoa Aboah, Liu Wen, Vittoria Ceretti and Imaan Hammam was intended to be a celebration of diversity.
“No norm is the new norm” it proudly declares, but the iconic fashion title’s image of the “modern American woman” has come under fire for being less accepting of bodily difference than it proclaims to be.
People on Instagram and Twitter have commented on the fact that Graham, the only plus size model in the shoot, is also the only woman with her hand placed over her thigh.
Many commenters have also drawn attention to Hadid’s left hand, which is placed on Graham’s waist, and which they claim is a sign of “photoshop gone wrong” as it looks “unusually long”.
Graham has responded to comments about the position of her hand, writing on Instagram:
“I chose to pose like that. No one told me to do anything.”
It has also been suggested that the fingers peeking out from under Graham’s right arm are in fact her own - from her left hand wrapped around her waist, which does nothing to diminish the comments on Graham’s pose.
She also shared another shot from the beach photoshoot.
The Huffington Post UK has contacted Vogue for comment and will update this piece upon their response.