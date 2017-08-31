At least 41 million people have been affected in three countries as heavy flooding continues to wreak havoc in South Asia.

The heavy rains have claimed the lives of at least 1,200 people, according to latest figures from the UN.

Nepal, India and Bangladesh have been hard hit by the deadly deluge forcing at least 2.2 million people out of their homes, including 600,00 children, in Bangladesh.

“We are hoping for help. Please help us. We are drowning, our crops have been destroyed. How are we going to live?,” Savitri Mosomat, a farmer in the state of Bihar, east India, told AP:

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs OCHA South Asia flooding: A Humanitarian Snapshot

If you would like to help, Save the Children and the British Red Cross have appeals that you can donate to.