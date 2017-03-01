All Sections
    01/03/2017 09:20 GMT | Updated 02/03/2017 17:52 GMT

    Asian Women Talk About The Dumbass Stereotypes They Deal With While Dating, And It's Hilarious AF

    'Just tell me I'm hot and ask me for a drink, okay?'

    As part of our All Women Everywhere month, which reflects the diverse mix of female experience and voices in Britain today, we’re also kickstarting a focus on our British BAME (Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic) communities.

    Called Born and Raised, if you’d like to blog on our platform about your experience, email ukblogteam@huffingtonpost.com or if there’s an issue you’d like us to explore, email ukbornandraised@huffingtonpost.com.

    Special thanks to: Anita Bhagwandas, Ria LinaLeyya Sattar, Roshni Goyate and Sadia Azmat for taking part.

