Chokers for men are going to be a hot fashion trend for 2017, according to ASOS.

The online retailer is selling a range of men’s chokers in 90s-inspired styles, exactly like the ones women were wearing all of last year.

The range includes this black wrap-around style (£6).

These blue and pink velvet numbers (£6).

And this badass studded creation (£9).

Some guys really aren’t happy about it.

2017 PLEASE, PLEASE STOP TRYING TO MAKE MEN'S CHOKERS A THING! — Daniel (@Danielbk) January 3, 2017

Just heard that ASOS are selling men's chokers, what's happened to the world I'm loosing faith in humanity — ShaunMaloneGogglebox (@shaunmalone) January 2, 2017

Asos selling men's chokers.. what is life — Tom (@tomcainn) January 2, 2017

But others were keener.

Brb ordering 6 of those men's chokers bc they look rad — Adam Peters (@AdamPetersSST) January 2, 2017

And these people had some very good points.

"Men's chokers" I'm all for it but like also why can't they just be unisex chokers tbh?? Why weren't they also for men to begin w — MAC HUFF (@Juglandaceous) January 3, 2017

lol @ the people salty about the asos men's chokers.... u do realize men have been wearing chokers for decades, even centuries...? — kari (@MORNlN) January 3, 2017

"men's chokers" nah he's just a man in a choker lol. as if jewelry has a gender. plus why u mad he killing that https://t.co/sVK9kdkYN2 — 🏜LOCAL ICON🏜 (@lilfernleaf) January 2, 2017

Props to this guy for the absolute best response, though.

I AM SCREAMING at this text in response to @ASOS carrying male chokers pic.twitter.com/yhEXsUhZYi — ERNEST-O (@emacys) January 3, 2017

