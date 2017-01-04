NEWS

2017 is already better than 2016.

04/01/2017 13:06
Rosy Cherrington Style Writer, The Huffington Post UK

Chokers for men are going to be a hot fashion trend for 2017, according to ASOS.

The online retailer is selling a range of men’s chokers in 90s-inspired styles, exactly like the ones women were wearing all of last year.

The range includes this black wrap-around style (£6).

ASOS

These blue and pink velvet numbers (£6).

ASOS

And this badass studded creation (£9).

ASOS

Some guys really aren’t happy about it.

But others were keener.

And these people had some very good points.

Props to this guy for the absolute best response, though.

