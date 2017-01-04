The online retailer is selling a range of men’s chokers in 90s-inspired styles, exactly like the ones women were wearing all of last year.
The range includes this black wrap-around style (£6).
These blue and pink velvet numbers (£6).
And this badass studded creation (£9).
Some guys really aren’t happy about it.
But others were keener.
And these people had some very good points.
Props to this guy for the absolute best response, though.
Also on HuffPost
Chokers That Your Friends Don't Have Too
More:Uk Style Jewellery Accessories Chokers
Advertisement
Suggested For You
Comments
Advertisement
Suggested For You
SUBSCRIBE TO & FOLLOW UK DAILY BRIEF
Newsletter