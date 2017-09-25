ASOS Men's Halloween Editorial Is A Masterclass In Theatrics

ASOS has showcased its men’s Halloween collection with an over-the-top photoshoot where the models really got into the spirit of things.
Many fans of the brand loved the drama and shared their approval on Twitter.
“The ASOS Halloween pics gave me life,” one commented. While another fan thought they were “cute.”
Other followers saw it as a chance to share their overall excitement for the popular holiday, memes and all...
Other fans were having none of it and called ASOS out for not getting their female models in on the fun.
But if it’s all getting a little too dramatic for your liking, just do as one Twitter user suggested:
And you’re good to go.