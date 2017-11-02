ASOS is now allowing customers to try on the items of their choice before purchasing.

The new feature, only available through the online store’s app, will let customers order items they like the look of to try in the comfort of their home, without any money leaving their bank account.

Once you decide what you want to keep, you have 30 days to pay for the ones you do like, (with no interest or fees) and you can return the ones you don’t.