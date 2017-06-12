Assassin’s Creed, the multi-million dollar gaming franchise, has returned with its next major title: Assassin’s Creed Origins.

After a year-long hiatus allowing the developers to spend more time on the game, Assassin’s Creed Origins will transport players to ancient Egypt where they will assume the role of the very first assassin.

Ubisoft

The game was unveiled during the Xbox E3 2017 press briefing and was shown running in 4K on Xbox’s brand-new games console the Xbox One X.

Assassin’s Creed Origins will let players take on the role of Bayek, the first assassin, as he explores four huge maps set thousands of years ago.

Ubisoft

The game represents a fundamental shift in the series as it will now fully embrace many of its RPG roots by allowing you to greatly customise your character, style of play and gear.

There are now hundreds of weapons to choose from including swords, bows and of course the iconic hidden blade.

Ubisoft has also made a significant change to the AI of the characters you will interact with.

Ubisoft

They now have their own agendas meaning they act in accordance with their own free will. When it’s night they will go to bed, during the day they will work, carry out errands or travel meaning that a person you need to interact with could be anywhere.

Combat has also been given a huge overhaul. As opposed to the conventional style which was based on well-timed button presses Origins favours hit boxes which in layman’s terms means you’ll have to move, dodge and time your attacks perfectly.

Origins will be available for Xbox One, PS4 and PC and will be released in the UK on 27 October 2017.

