The husband of imprisoned Briton Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has hailed the “first ripple of freedom” after his wife’s court appearance in Iran was postponed following a visit to the country by Boris Johnson.

Richard Ratcliffe also revealed Nazanin could “see some light” at the end of the tunnel as her spell in one of Iran’s most brutal prisons reaches almost two years.

The charity worker has been held on charges of spying and spreading propaganda that her supporters say are trumped up. She was only in the country on holiday with her daughter visiting her parents.

Ratcliffe released an upbeat statement in the wake of Foreign Secretary Johnson ending a “worthwhile visit” to Iran where he raised Nazanin’s plight during nearly an hour of talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.