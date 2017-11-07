Aston Merrygold Defends Craig Revel Horwood After ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ Exit

Following his ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ exit, Aston Merrygold has insisted that he has no hard feelings towards Craig Revel Horwood, who scored his Viennese Waltz with just four points on Saturday (4 November).
A number of fans have blamed Craig for the fact Aston left the show but the former JLS star isn’t holding a grudge against the judge.
Speaking to The Mirror, Aston admitted that he “laughed at the four” when he watched the show back, adding: “I didn’t realise it was that shit.”
Defending Craig, he said: “He’s in that chair, giving scores for a reason.”
Aston was one of the favourites to win ‘Strictly’ but found himself going home after ending up in the dance-off against Mollie King.
Allthough Craig voted to save Mollie and her partner AJ Pritchard, Darcey Bussell and Bruno Tonioli then opted to keep Aston and Janette Manrara in the competition.
Head Judge Shirley Ballas was then given the deciding vote, choosing to send Aston home.
Craig has since defended his scoring, reminding fans that a lack of viewer votes also contributed to the fact Aston was in the bottom two.
Shortly after his exit aired, the singer posted a statement on his Instagram page, insisting that he had no hard feelings about bowing out so early.
He wrote: “Thank you so much for letting me be apart of such a great year I’ve made some amazing new homies!! Class of 17 you are all f***ing brilliant.”