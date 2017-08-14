Aston Merrygold made a rather unfortunate blunder following his interview on Scott Mills’ BBC Radio 1 show, accidentally thanking his co-host Comedy Dave.

The same Comedy Dave who used to be Chris Moyles’ right-hand man… until he left five years ago.

The former JLS singer was appearing on Radio 1 on Monday afternoon (14 August) to confirm rumours that he would be appearing on this year’s series of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.

Don Arnold via Getty Images Aston Merrygold

He wrote on his Twitter page shortly after the interview: “Always good to see @scott_mills and Comedy Dave, and all the @BBCR1 lot, thanks for having me!”

Twitter/Aston Merrygold

However, it didn’t take long for Aston’s fans to notice he’d got the name of Scott’s co-host wrong, quickly taking to his mentions to point out the mistake:

Comedy Dave 😂😂 — Hannah (@HannahHanzie) August 14, 2017

For the record, Scott’s show is actually co-hosted by Chris Stark, who wasted no time in making fun of the mistake, retweeting this rather appropriate ‘Only Fools And Horses’ joke:

He also changed his Twitter name to ‘Comedy Dave’, sharing one cheeky post that simply said: “Rebranding.”

Twitter/Chris Stark

Comedy Dave, or Dave Vitty as he’s actually known these days, also got in on the fun, joking: “You’re confusing me for my better looking younger brother.. but it’s very flattering Aston!”

You're confusing me for my better looking younger brother @Chris_Stark but it's very flattering Aston! All the best with @bbcstrictly mate x https://t.co/Re1NMHjUY1 — Dave Vitty (@davidvitty) August 14, 2017

Aston has since deleted his original tweet, and published the same tweet again... this time with the right name, though.

Always good to see @scott_mills and @Chris_Stark, and all the @BBCR1 lot, thanks for having me! Strictly ready @bbcstrictly 🔥🕺🏽 — AM (@AstonMerrygold) August 14, 2017

Don’t worry, Aston. No one noticed...

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images Chris Stark and Scott Mills

During the interview, Chris commented that Aston might be a bit of an unfair advantage over his ‘Strictly’ competitors, due to his own dance background.

However, Aston insisted: “[‘Strictly’] is ballroom. That isn’t anything to do with what I do.”

