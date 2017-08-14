Aston Merrygold made a rather unfortunate blunder following his interview on Scott Mills’ BBC Radio 1 show, accidentally thanking his co-host Comedy Dave.
The same Comedy Dave who used to be Chris Moyles’ right-hand man… until he left five years ago.
The former JLS singer was appearing on Radio 1 on Monday afternoon (14 August) to confirm rumours that he would be appearing on this year’s series of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.
He wrote on his Twitter page shortly after the interview: “Always good to see @scott_mills and Comedy Dave, and all the @BBCR1 lot, thanks for having me!”
However, it didn’t take long for Aston’s fans to notice he’d got the name of Scott’s co-host wrong, quickly taking to his mentions to point out the mistake:
For the record, Scott’s show is actually co-hosted by Chris Stark, who wasted no time in making fun of the mistake, retweeting this rather appropriate ‘Only Fools And Horses’ joke:
He also changed his Twitter name to ‘Comedy Dave’, sharing one cheeky post that simply said: “Rebranding.”
Comedy Dave, or Dave Vitty as he’s actually known these days, also got in on the fun, joking: “You’re confusing me for my better looking younger brother.. but it’s very flattering Aston!”
Aston has since deleted his original tweet, and published the same tweet again... this time with the right name, though.
Don’t worry, Aston. No one noticed...
During the interview, Chris commented that Aston might be a bit of an unfair advantage over his ‘Strictly’ competitors, due to his own dance background.
However, Aston insisted: “[‘Strictly’] is ballroom. That isn’t anything to do with what I do.”
The former ‘X Factor’ runner-up is the eighth name confirmed for this year’s series, with The Saturdays singer Mollie King, ‘EastEnders’ hunk Davood Ghadami, ITV daytime star Ruth Langsford and ‘Sunday Brunch’ presenter Simon Rimmer also hitting the dance floor this year.