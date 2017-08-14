After being rumoured for the show over the weekend , Aston appeared on Scott Mills ’ Radio 1 show on Monday afternoon (14 August) to confirm that he will be appearing on this year’s series.

He admitted he was “very, very excited” to be taking part in the show, with Scott’s co-host Chris Stark commenting Aston’s dance background, specifically his backflip abilities, might put him at an unfair advantage.

Aston was insistence this wasn’t the case, though, claiming: “[‘Strictly’] is ballroom. That isn’t anything to do with what I do.”

Intriguingly, Aston’s former ‘X Factor’ competitor Alexandra Burke has also been rumoured for this year’s series, meaning we could be about to them pitted against one another for the second time.

Alexandra won ‘The X Factor’ back in 2008, while Aston finished in second place, as a member of JLS.