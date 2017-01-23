A US police department has been widely-praised for greeting Women’s March demonstrators with high fives at the weekend as hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets to protest Donald Trump. Photos shared on social media show the City of Atlanta Police Department enthusiastically greeting protestors on Saturday.

Smiling men and women greeted members of the local police department as they crossed the road in Atlanta. Videos uploaded to the police department’s Facebook page show the amicable relationship between law enforcement officers and protestors, with some even hugging. Officers and protestors were highly-praised for the “respect” shown during the march. One video posted by the police department has been viewed more than five million times and received more than 41,000 likes.