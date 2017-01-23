A US police department has been widely-praised for greeting Women’s March demonstrators with high fives at the weekend as hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets to protest Donald Trump.
Photos shared on social media show the City of Atlanta Police Department enthusiastically greeting protestors on Saturday.
Smiling men and women greeted members of the local police department as they crossed the road in Atlanta.
Videos uploaded to the police department’s Facebook page show the amicable relationship between law enforcement officers and protestors, with some even hugging.
Officers and protestors were highly-praised for the “respect” shown during the march.
One video posted by the police department has been viewed more than five million times and received more than 41,000 likes.
One person commented on Facebook: “This is what respect looks like.”
Another said: “I love this show of respect and support for our police officers. Thank you APD for keeping us safe.”
Someone else wrote: “I’m so happy and proud that women (and men) were able to peacefully protest safely, and that you all felt safe, appreciated, and cared about.
“This is what a working democracy looks like.”
And another commented: “Thank you so much for keeping us safe and supporting our cause. You were strong, professional and kind. I loved hugging all of you and thanking you myself.
“I am so proud of our city and our wonderful Police force.”
Demonstrations were held around the world on Saturday, with organisers calling on people to “march for the protection of our fundamental rights and for the safeguarding of freedoms threatened by recent political events”.
Thousands gathered in London, marching from the US embassy to congregate at a rally in Trafalgar Square.
Hundreds of thousands more took part in similar protests in the US and around the rest of the world.
The leader of the Women’s Equality Party (WEP) told the Huffington Post UK last week that there is “a huge reason to be optimistic about Trump’s inauguration”.
Sophie Walker said: “The one good thing there is in Donald Trump is that he’s very, very clear about what he stands for and we are past the point now of having to argue whether misogyny is real or sexism is real or discrimination against women is actually happening.
“Thank you to Donald Trump, we can see that this is a very real threat.”