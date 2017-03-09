All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    09/03/2017 13:58 GMT

    Atomic Kitten’s Kerry Katona And Natasha Hamilton Forced To End Student Union Gig Early As Bottles Are Thrown On Stage

    The duo have taken to Twitter to discuss the matter.

    REX/Shutterstock/Rob Cable

    Atomic Kitten’s Kerry Katona and Natasha Hamilton had a tough time of it during a gig on Wednesday (8 March) night, which they were forced to call off early when bottles were thrown onto the stage.

    The two singers were performing at Lincoln Students’ Union when things became unpleasant, and the duo took to Twitter to criticise the culprits shortly after, with Natasha appearing to claim that staying on stage would have been unsafe:

    Following their decision to end the gig, the ladies received a number of supportive messages from fans: 

    Natasha and Kerry have been busy in recent months, and they recently finished a tour of Australia, which featured Michelle Heaton as the third member of the band.

    Later this year, they’ll be reunited with Liz McClarnon for a performance at the Now That’s What A Call A Festival event in Dagenham.

    Conversations