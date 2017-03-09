Atomic Kitten’s Kerry Katona and Natasha Hamilton had a tough time of it during a gig on Wednesday (8 March) night, which they were forced to call off early when bottles were thrown onto the stage.

The two singers were performing at Lincoln Students’ Union when things became unpleasant, and the duo took to Twitter to criticise the culprits shortly after, with Natasha appearing to claim that staying on stage would have been unsafe: