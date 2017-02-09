Bright teenage girls from poor families lag behind their well-off peers in maths, reading and science by three years at the age of 15, a new study has found.

Research by the Sutton Trust has revealed a shocking socio-economic attainment gap between the UK’s most able pupils.

On average, underprivileged students miss out on the equivalent of two years and eight months worth of schooling.

Sutton Trust founder Sir Peter Lampl said the “staggering” results represented a “huge waste of talent”.