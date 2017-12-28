Just 3% Of Population Know Lyrics To 'Auld Lang Syne' - Do You?

At midnight on 31 December, many of us will find ourselves linking arms and singing along to Auld Lang Syne, as is tradition on New Year’s Eve.

However a recent survey has revealed only 3% of people in the UK know the words, despite one third of us planning to belt out a rendition of the song this year.

What’s more some even thought the song was titled ‘Old Land Sign’ instead of ‘Auld Lang Syne’. Awkward.

While most can confidently sing-a-long to the chorus, the poll, conducted by Sainsbury’s, found 42% of millennials don’t know a single word.

More than half (56%) of 18-24 year olds don’t know that Scottish poet Robert Burns penned the classic, while further 3% think Mariah Carey is its lyricist. Sorry, what?