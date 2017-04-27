This Is What The Southern Lights Look Like From Space

If you’re lucky enough in your lifetime you might get to see the auroras from earth, visiting the Northern or Southern lights to see the dancing colours.

But seeing the magnetically charged poles from above, from space, is a privilege afforded to very few.

That is, until now.

Satellite images captured by NASA’s newest climate and weather equipment, the Suomi NPP Satellite, have now been shared on social media so everyone gets a chance to see the Antarctic auroras from space.