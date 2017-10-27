Australia’s deputy prime minister has been removed from office by a court because he held New Zealand citizenship when he was elected.

The country’s High Court ruled Barnaby Joyce was ineligible to be elected to parliament in 2016, as the constitution forbids dual citizens from holding office.

The decision throws Malcolm Turnbull’s Government into turmoil as it only had a one-seat majority.

Joyce’s father was born in New Zealand and, while he never sought its citizenship, the country has claimed him as a citizen and the High Court ruled on Friday he had been ineligible for election when he stood for the lower house of Australia’s parliament.