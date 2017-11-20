An Australian MP has linked the country’s vote on same-sex marriage to crocodile attacks in North Queensland in a transition so unlikely it has to be seen to be believed.

Bob Katter made the remarks on Wednesday after the results of a national survey showed Australians backed the law-change, but the absurdity of his performance for the press didn’t fully resonate until Sunday when it was singled out on the ABC’s Insider programme.

Katter, who is no stranger to controversy, began by seemingly softening his stance on the issue, speaking in short breathless bursts, with a jolly expression.

“I mean, you know, people are entitled to their sexual proclivities, you know, I mean,” he announced, while raising his hands above his head in mock alarm, before continuing: “Let there be a thousand blossoms bloom. As far as I’m concerned, you know...”