An Australian MP has proposed to his partner in parliament amid a debate on marriage equality.

Liberal MP Tim Wilson became emotional as he addressed parliament on the same-sex marriage bill, saying the debate “has been the soundtrack to our relationship”.

He then addressed his partner, Ryan Bolger, who was sitting in the public gallery.

“In my first speech I defined our bond by the ring that sits on both of our left hands and they are the answered questions we cannot ask.

“So there’s only one thing left to do. Ryan Patrick Bolger, will you marry me?”

Bolger gave a clear “yes” from his seat in the public gallery to a round of applause.

Wilson and Bolger had already exchanged rings but had pledged to wait for the country to pass the legislation before they wed.

Acting speaker Rob Mitchell asking for the answer, “a resounding yes” to be recorded in Hansard.

“Congratulations. Well done, mate,” he said.

The moment was widely celebrated on social media, even by those who did not agree with Wilson’s politics.