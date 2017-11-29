'Horrific' Suicide Rate Among Autism Community Must Be Tackled, MPs Demand

The “horrific” level of suicides in the autism community needs to be urgently confronted, MPs from across the political spectrum are urging the Government.

The SNP’s Dr Lisa Cameron will lead a debate in the Commons calling for the Government to do more to provide support to those on the autistic spectrum who also suffer from mental illness.

She will be backed up by Conservative MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan, who has described the suicide rate in the autism community as “truly shocking” and questioned whether the NHS was serious about tackling the issue.

A 2016 study in Sweden revealed suicide is a leading cause of premature death in people with autism spectrum disorder, while research from Coventry University in 2014 showed 66% of adults newly diagnosed with Asperger Syndrome reported having contemplated ending their own lives.

Speaking to HuffPost UK ahead of Thursday’s debate in the Commons, Dr Cameron said: “It’s one of the leading causes of death in the autistic community. It’s horrific.

“One issue is GPs aren’t quite sure where to send people and it’s not being picked up enough.

“There needs to be more information and more clear pathways to help people who are on the autism spectrum and who have a mental health issues.

“It’s true to say that people on the autistic spectrum might not come forward to talk about it as well.”