14 Questions Parents Of Autistic Children Are Tired Of Hearing

It is estimated that every 1 in 100 people in the UK is on the autism spectrum, which makes it even more surprising that for something that is so common, so many people still do not know how to talk about the disorder.

And this is never more apparent that to the parents of children with autism.

This week, ahead of World Autism Awareness Day, one Manchester mum shared the comments and questions on her blog that she gets from strangers about her son’s condition every single day and they sounded all too familiar.

These are some of the 14 questions parents are tired of being asked.

1. Are you sure they are autistic?