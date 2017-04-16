Fresh evidence of Britain’s pay squeeze has emerged with new figures showing workers in small firms earned £2,000 less than previously thought under the Tory-Liberal Democrat coalition.

Labour seized on revisions by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) which downgraded wages and bonuses by an average of 1.7% between 2010 and 2015, under David Cameron’s first term in office.

Average weekly earnings, a key measure of the health of the economy, were between £7 and £10 less than recorded, with the biggest losses in small businesses working in the manufacturing, construction, financial and service sectors.

Although wages picked up after 2015, the downgrade underlines the pressures felt by many working households since the start of the decade.