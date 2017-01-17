A photographer wants to prove that there’s no such thing as the “perfect woman” by photographing women in their underwear.

Emily Lauren’s ‘Average Girl’ project aims to promote a culture of body positivity to combat the one-size-fits-all idea of beauty often promoted by the media.

“I started this project because I was tired of seeing only one type of woman represented in the media,” the photographer tells The Huffington Post UK.

“The reality is the perfect woman isn’t even real because she is Photoshopped, manipulated and changed by the media.

“When I finally realised that the media profits off of our dissatisfaction with ourselves, I realised that the only way to combat this was to create and put out more sources of body-positive media.”