Avoid The Winter Workout Rut

Stay Motivated With These Top Tips

Even the biggest fitness fanatics among us struggle to get out of bed during the dark, cold winters. Anything beyond your warm, cosy bedsheets at 5am is not appealing in the slightest – especially when it’s sub-zero degrees. Keeping your workout motivation during the winter is hard, but follow these six tips to beat your winter workout rut and get back to feeling and looking yourself again.

#1 Get the right kit

Having some staple winter workout gear is crucial. There’s nothing worse than going for a morning run and your ears being so cold that it is actually painful to stay outside. If you know the winter chill is going to put a downer on your workout, wrap in the right kit for you.

If you’re a swimmer, the innovative fabric technologies in the Halocline swimwear ranges are a breath of fresh air. They’ll set you up for a killer outdoor session. Not only will the right kit keep you focused and warm, but you always feel so much better working out in new kit, don’t you think?

#2 Accept the chill

Yes, in the mornings while you’re still warm in bed it can feel impossible to voluntarily drag yourself out of bed and into the chilly air. But, you might surprise yourself if you embrace the weather. After all, just being outside is motivation itself. You have the great outdoors right in front of you, so go on, push yourself.

Crisp, fresh air clears your head, you will burn more calories since your body is working overtime to regulate your core temperature, and if you’re lucky enough to catch the sun you’ll get a vital dose of vitamin D. With so many benefits waiting for you outside of your sheets you’ll never miss a winter workout again.