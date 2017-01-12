Former Skin’s star Kaya Scodelario shared a photo of herself breastfeeding her one-month-old son before a red carpet appearance.

The 24-year-old was having her makeup done before attending the press performance of The English National Ballet’s Giselle.

Her son was cradled in her arms, showing motherhood is about multi-tasking.

“MAMAHOOD,” she captioned the photo.

The photo had nearly 2,000 comments within 14 hours of being posted.

“Aww this is so cute, you and your little boy,” one fan commented. “Love that you’re showing everyone you’re a breastfeeding mama and proud.”

Another wrote: “Oh gosh this photo is adorable - from one breastfeeding mum to another.”

Scodelario-Davis gave birth to her first child with her husband Benjamin Walker in December 2016 and announced the news Instagram.

“Welcome to the world little man,” she wrote. “We couldn’t be happier or more in love with you and Arnie’s loving his new cuddle buddy.”

The couple, who met in 2014 and married in March 2015, announced they were expecting their first child together in June 2016. Scodelario, most famously known for her role as “Effy” in the E4 show ‘Skins’, shared the news on Instagram.

