Four men who died in the Aylesbury air crash formally identified

Helicopter Services said in a statement that staff were “crushed” by their colleague’s death.

Helicopter Services’ statement continued:

“Mike was an extraordinarily gifted pilot, instructor and examiner, greatly respected by students and his peers alike. He was a true gentleman, a disappearing kind.

“He will be greatly missed by all who knew him and were touched, coached and mentored by him, as there will be many pilots, both military and civilian, who owe him a huge debt of gratitude. His passing leaves a huge void not only with his family and at Helicopter Services, but also in the helicopter world.

“He is greatly missed by his partner Mary, his son, his daughter and grandchildren.

“On that terrible day, he was with one of his two Vietnamese Military students. Nguyen Thanh Trung will also be greatly missed by his family and community and our thoughts go out to them.

“The Cessna involved was also on a training flight from Wycombe Air Park. The instructor and student both perished and our thoughts are also with their family, friends and colleagues.”