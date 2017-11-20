All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE

    Azzedine Alaïa's Most Iconic Moments In Fashion

    Legendary.

    20/11/2017 12:53 GMT

    When news broke that Azzedine Alaïa, designer of some of the world’s most-loved haute couture, had died at the age of 77 on 18 November, tributes and expressions of sorrow ensued from fans and celebrities alike. 

    With iconic looks that will forever remain in fashion’s memory, the Tunisian-born designer’s work helped define the ’80s and ’90s and has remained at the forefront of couture ever since. 

    Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images
    Azzedine Alaïa.

    Take a look at some of the most iconic moments of fashion history, thanks to Azzedine Alaïa. 

    Naomi Campbell

    Alaïa met Naomi Campbell at the beginning of her career and took the 16-year-old aspiring model under his wing.

    Known as one of fashion’s most enduring bonds, the duo’s friendship lasted 31 years.

    To this day, Campbell refers to Alaïa as ‘Papa.’ She even captioned a recent Instagram post of the two of them together with ‘happy fathers’ day’.

    Patrick Demarchelier / Conde Nast via Getty Images
    Naomi Campbell wearing a white Azzedine Alaïa dress.

    That Clueless Moment

    We all remember the moment in one of the 90s most enduring films, Clueless

    The famous line “it’s an Alaia” cemented Alicia Silverstone’s Elle as the style queen we knew her to be. 

    Comic timing at its best. 

    Lady Gaga’s 2015 Oscars Gown

    When Lady Gaga arrived at 87th annual Academy Awards wearing this Alaïa masterpiece, the world realised her days of wearing meat dresses were far behind her. 

    Notably, this was the first time the designer made a dress specifically for the Oscars. 

    Jason Merritt/TERM via Getty Images
    Lady Gaga attends the 87th Academy Awards on 22 February 2015.

    Grace Jones At The Fashion Oscars 

    Grace Jones attended the 1987 fashion Oscars wearing an Alaïa and was accompanied by the man himself. 

    The striking silky purple hooded dress went on to be archived in an exhibition celebrating the designer’s achievements in Paris in 2013. 

    Peter Turnley via Getty Images
    Azzedine Alaïa and Grace Jones at the Fashion Oscars.

    A post shared by Suzy Menkes (@suzymenkesvogue) on

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:stylewomen's fashionFashionCelebrity StyleNaomi CampbellThe OscarsFashion DesignersAzzedine Alaiagrace jones

    Conversations