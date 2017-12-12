Newborn babies are being kept warm thanks to the thousands of volunteers who have knitted hats for them this winter, which are colour coded to show the care they need.

Royal United Hospital (RUH), in Bath, launched an appeal in October 2017 for people to help knit around 5,000 tiny bobble hats for babies at the Bath Birthing Centre.

The hospital has introduced a traffic light, colour-coded system of green, amber and red bobble hats to provide a visual aid for the level of care a baby may need.

Since then, thousands of hats have been sent from all over the world - with knitters from age nine to 94 and from 159 different locations including America, Portugal, Spain, UK and Ireland.

Rachel Coleman, practice development sister at the hospital, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the number of people from around the world who’ve taken the time to get knitting.”