Baby Cold: Parents Share Tips For Helping Baby Through The Sniffles

It may be called a common cold, but when your baby develops a cold it’s a BIG DEAL. Your baby’s miserable so you’re anxious (and possible sleep deprived) and those days cooped up inside with a grizzly baby can seem never-ending. The first time your baby has a cold The first thing you’ll notice is your baby becoming irritable and less able to settle. Other symptoms can include: A temperature

Cough

Reddened eyes

Sore throat

Stuffy, runny nose

Loss of appetite

Swollen lymph nodes, under his armpits, on his neck and the back of his head Often a cold will linger for a little while, usually with a rasping cough which is caused by all that mucus, but the major symptoms should have gone within a week or so.

How you can help your baby Colds can’t be cured. But there is lots you can do to ease your baby’s discomfort. Your baby may be having trouble breathing through his nose if he’s all stuffed up, so feeding will probably be difficult and he’ll wake up in the night because his nose is stuffy. Expect to be up with your baby, cuddling him, clearing his nose and giving him feeds. Offer your baby frequent feeds (either breast or bottle). They might be a bit off their milk when they have a cold, so little and often is the way to keep them hydrated (you can also offer water to babies over the age of four months). Although some babies lose their appetite when they have a cold, others simply find feeding difficult because their noses are stuffed up – they need to be able to breathe. Babies can’t blow their noses, so you’ll have to help your baby to clear the mucus. You can buy saline drops from your local chemist. Put a couple of drops in each nostril 15 minutes before a feed (which will loosen up the mucus in the sinuses) and then try using a nasal aspirator to suck out some of the snot. Be warned, there’s a trick to using a nasal aspirator quickly and efficiently and your baby may not enjoy having something stuck in his nose. Be gentle when you’re using tissues or wipes because your baby’s delicate skin around her nose will be red and sore.

Parents’ suggestions for helping your baby through the sniffles “Rub a little vapour rub into your baby’s chest and back.” Penny “I turn on the shower so the bathroom’s steamy and hot, then take my baby in for a few minutes. It seems to loosen his cough and help him breathe more easily.” Barbara “I rub my daughter’s feet with Vicks Vaporub before bed and then cover them up with socks. She always sleeps better when I do this.” Miranda “To prevent having to chip off hardened snot around my baby’s sore nose so he can breathe better, I put a tiny bit of vaseline under his nose to stop anything sticking there. It really works.” Flora

“Just dedicate yourself to your baby. All my eight-month-old wants is to be held and fed and she seems to wake so easily the moment I put her down to creep away. I know it seems like you’re undoing all the work you’ve put into getting your baby to sleep through the night, but when they’re ill they just need you - 24/7.” Bernadette “A couple of drops of Olba oil on the radiator works as a soothing vaporiser. You can do the same with an old piece of muslin or bib, as long as it’s out of your baby’s reach.” Laura “The NUK nasal decongester is the biz. It sucks up all the snot.” Maggie “Don’t stress about your baby being off his food. Would you want food being waved in your face when you’re ill? It’s keeping him hydrated that matters. He’ll get his appetite back when he’s feeling better.” Jamie Baby cold medicine Absolutely do not give your baby any cold and flu remedies, or decongestants, which are intended for adults, because they include ingredients which are unsafe for young children. However, you could give them the correct dose of liquid paracetamol (as long as they are older than two months), or liquid ibuprofen (as long as they are older than three months, and weigh over 11lb/5kg). Both these medicines will help to reduce your baby’s fever. You should see him perk up instantly. A lukewarm face cloth on your baby’s forehead can also help reduce his temperature.

