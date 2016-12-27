Avon and Somerset Police said a man aged in his 30s has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police have launched an inquiry after the baby died in the early hours of Sunday in Kingswood, near Bristol.

A man has been arrested after a six-month-old baby died on Christmas Day.

A force spokesman said: “We are investigating the death of a six-month-old baby on Christmas Day in Kingswood.

“The baby died during the early hours of Sunday morning despite the efforts of police officers and paramedics at a property in Britton Gardens.

“The death is being treated as unexplained until the results of the post-mortem examination.

“A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with the incident.”