The precious moment a three-month-old baby was able to see properly for the first time was caught on camera.

Baby Everett, from Iowa, US, was diagnosed with oculocutaneous albinism shortly after he was born.

The rare condition affects the pigmentation of the skin, hair and eyes. Those diagnosed with the condition usually have vision problems and an increased sensitivity to light.

So when Everett wore glasses for the first time, it was a special moment for his family.