    10/07/2017 10:46 BST

    Three-Month-Old Baby With Albinism Is Able To See Clearly For The First Time In Adorable Video

    Everett has a rare disorder that affects his vision.

    The precious moment a three-month-old baby was able to see properly for the first time was caught on camera.

    Baby Everett, from Iowa, US, was diagnosed with oculocutaneous albinism shortly after he was born.

    The rare condition affects the pigmentation of the skin, hair and eyes. Those diagnosed with the condition usually have vision problems and an increased sensitivity to light.

    So when Everett wore glasses for the first time, it was a special moment for his family.  

    Newsflare

    After a slight struggle to get the glasses on, Everett started kicking his legs and made gurgling noises when he looked through them. 

    He went from looking confused to having a big smile on his face when he saw his mum.

    What a sweet moment.

    Conversations