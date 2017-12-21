Baby, It's Cold Outside

In the winter months when the temperature drops your baby needs to be kept warm, especially when outdoors. Here are ten top tips from NCT for keeping babies and toddlers warm in the cold weather.

Layer up. A good rule of thumb is to dress your baby with one layer of clothing more than you’re wearing. For example, if you’re in a shirt, sweater and coat, give your baby a vest, sleepsuit, cardigan and coat.

Be prepared. In winter it’s best to err on the side of caution so, as well as the extra layer, make sure you dress your baby in a hat, mittens and bootees when you go outside. And take a couple of blankets just in case.

Flat cap or woolly hat? It’s important that a baby’s head is kept warm and protected so make sure they have hats or hoods for the winter. Flat caps can be cute but aren’t ideal for really cold weather. A woolly hat or headgear that covers ears and cheeks too are better bets.

Use your body. During the early weeks and months, one of the best ways to keep your baby warm and comfortable is to keep them close. They generally love to be held and reassured that someone is close by as they adjust to the outside world. A sling can be a great option that leaves your hands free.

Get their winter wardrobe from a Nearly New Sale. Kitting out a baby for the winter can be expensive so look out for an sale in your area and buy quality clothes and equipment at a fraction of the high street price. Our NCT Nearly New Sales differ from other sales as the funds raised help support parents in the area.

Not too cold but not too hot. Don’t let your baby get cold, of course, but don’t let them get too hot either. Feel their chest or back to check their temperature. Remember to remove extra clothing when you come in from outside or get into a warm car, bus or train so that your baby doesn’t get too hot.

Get appy. When you’re out and about and it’s freezing cold, somewhere warm and dry to change your baby can be a godsend so don’t forget our Babychange app - it shows you the way to the nearest baby changing facilities.

A warm welcome awaits. Look out for NCT’s Parent Friendly Charter stickers in cafes, shops and restaurants where you and your baby will get a warm welcome. You can feed your baby or toddler in comfort in these establishments, many of them have baby changing facilities and staff are trained to help.

Knock up something in the kitchen. You could warm your toddler up with some comfort food, but always test the temperature before giving it to them. If you’d like to make your own baby food, watch this video for a quick and easy butternut squash mac and cheese recipe.

Be careful if you turn to drink. Hot cups of tea or coffee are often welcome in the cold but try to avoid holding a baby when having them. Wriggling babies and hot drinks don’t always mix well...