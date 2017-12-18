All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • PARENTS

    Baby-Led Weaning: When To Start Giving Your Newborn Solid Food And How To Do It

    Start with thick puréed food.

    18/12/2017 10:59 GMT | Updated 18/12/2017 11:01 GMT

    For the first few months of a baby’s life, he or she will be exclusively fed on milk.

    But there comes a point - around the age of four to six months - when they will begin to need food.

    “You shouldn’t attempt weaning until four months at the earliest,” explained paediatrician Dr Keir Shiels.

    “Generally around six months, parents should start with thick puréed food which is soft and can be messy.

    “It’s best to milk feed while trying to wean, starting with little tastes of food while they are learning to swallow and use their tongue.”

    For more tips on weaning and how to do it, watch the full video above.  

    M-image via Getty Images

    Baby 101’ is HuffPost UK’s parenting video series with paediatrician, Dr Keir Shiels, addressing topics mums and dads may face in their first year of being a parent. From colic to trapped wind, crying babies and their nappy contents, he answers some of the most common questions new parents have.

    SEE ALSO:

    Also on HuffPost
    Celebrity Babies Born In 2017
    MORE:parentsnew parentsBabiesbaby 101

    Conversations