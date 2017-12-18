For the first few months of a baby’s life, he or she will be exclusively fed on milk.

But there comes a point - around the age of four to six months - when they will begin to need food.

“You shouldn’t attempt weaning until four months at the earliest,” explained paediatrician Dr Keir Shiels.

“Generally around six months, parents should start with thick puréed food which is soft and can be messy.

“It’s best to milk feed while trying to wean, starting with little tastes of food while they are learning to swallow and use their tongue.”

