A mum has opened up about being among the “one in four” parents who have experienced baby loss in a touching tribute to her two babies who died.

Stacey Skrysak, a journalist from the US, was referring to a statistic released by pregnancy charity Tommy’s that one in four women will lose a baby during pregnancy and birth.

Skrysak shared a photo of herself cuddling her daughter on Facebook and wrote: “Only one child appears in this photo, but I am a mother to three children… one triplet on earth and two in heaven.

“I am one in four.”