A video of a 10-month-old baby with multiple health conditions infectiously giggling has been spreading joy across the internet.
Scott Kuhn, dad to baby Evanna, shared the 30-second clip on the Love What Matters Facebook page on 11 August to show how “joyful” she is.
“Evanna has spina bifida, hydrocephalus [fluid on the brain], Chiari malformation [a brain defect], clubfoot, and since May, severe obstructive and central sleep apnea,” he captioned the video. “All of which may lead to a shortened life expectancy.”
Kuhn told HuffPost UK: ”I’d initially shared the video to help brighten someone’s day that might have needed it, but also as a reminder to us that despite our situation or struggle, we can still find joy.”
Kuhn added: “Evanna is joyful... a good reminder for all of us, regardless of what we are going through.
“The response has been amazing... and humbling.”
The dad’s video has had 294,000 views in four days.
“I was born with spina bifida, hydrocephalus and the Chiari malformation and wasn’t expected to live past five,” one person wrote. “I will be 38 this year. So keep that beautiful smile and outlook on life, it gets better.”
Another wrote: “Oh my gosh what beautiful laughter. She is a well-loved baby. This is such a wonderful video to share, despite her health issues she radiates joy.”
Follow Evanna’s journey on her Facebook page run by her parents ‘Evanna’s Joy’.