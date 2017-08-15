A video of a 10-month-old baby with multiple health conditions infectiously giggling has been spreading joy across the internet.

Scott Kuhn, dad to baby Evanna, shared the 30-second clip on the Love What Matters Facebook page on 11 August to show how “joyful” she is.

“Evanna has spina bifida, hydrocephalus [fluid on the brain], Chiari malformation [a brain defect], clubfoot, and since May, severe obstructive and central sleep apnea,” he captioned the video. “All of which may lead to a shortened life expectancy.”

Kuhn told HuffPost UK: ”I’d initially shared the video to help brighten someone’s day that might have needed it, but also as a reminder to us that despite our situation or struggle, we can still find joy.”